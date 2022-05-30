Valiant Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, down 29.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in March 2022 down 29.16% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 13210% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 45.9% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 92.50 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)