Valiant Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, down 29.16% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in March 2022 down 29.16% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 13210% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 45.9% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.
Valiant Comm shares closed at 92.50 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Valiant Communications.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.48
|3.32
|4.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.48
|3.32
|4.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.07
|1.27
|1.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|0.09
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.71
|0.08
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.74
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.51
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|1.51
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-1.88
|-0.49
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.07
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-1.80
|0.12
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-1.81
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-1.81
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.13
|-0.36
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-1.45
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-1.45
|0.00
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.13
|-1.45
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-2.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-2.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-2.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-2.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
