Valiant Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in March 2021 up 14.85% from Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 101.08% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 up 15.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 59.20 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)

Valiant Communications.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4.916.974.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.916.974.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.892.751.33
Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.14--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.140.140.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.181.210.95
Depreciation0.490.450.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.391.311.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.490.97-0.32
Other Income0.610.710.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.121.680.03
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.121.670.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.121.670.03
Tax0.120.37-0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.001.310.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.001.310.09
Minority Interest0.00----
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.001.310.09
Equity Share Capital7.227.227.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS--1.810.14
Diluted EPS--1.810.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS--1.810.14
Diluted EPS--1.810.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment #Valiant Comm #Valiant Communications.
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:33 am

