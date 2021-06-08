Valiant Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in March 2021 up 14.85% from Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 101.08% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 up 15.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 59.20 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)