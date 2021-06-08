Valiant Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in March 2021 up 14.85% from Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 101.08% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 up 15.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.
Valiant Comm shares closed at 59.20 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)
|Valiant Communications.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.91
|6.97
|4.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.91
|6.97
|4.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.89
|2.75
|1.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|0.14
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|0.14
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.21
|0.95
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.45
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.39
|1.31
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.97
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.71
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|1.68
|0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|1.67
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|1.67
|0.03
|Tax
|0.12
|0.37
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|1.31
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|1.31
|0.09
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|1.31
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.81
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.81
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.81
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.81
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
