Valiant Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 84.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in June 2023 up 84.43% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 390.55% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 up 1670% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 223.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.84% returns over the last 6 months and 112.62% over the last 12 months.