Valiant Comm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 101.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in June 2022 up 101.35% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 147.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 105.75 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.02% returns over the last 6 months and 57.95% over the last 12 months.

Valiant Communications.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.24 3.48 2.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.24 3.48 2.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.95 3.07 0.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.20 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.50 -1.71 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.46 1.38 1.14
Depreciation 0.50 0.59 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.21 1.17 0.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -1.21 -1.16
Other Income 0.02 0.96 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.26 -0.67
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -0.26 -0.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -0.26 -0.68
Tax -0.10 -0.13 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 -0.13 -0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 -0.13 -0.39
Minority Interest -- 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.31 -0.13 -0.39
Equity Share Capital 7.22 7.22 7.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.18 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.18 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.18 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.18 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment #Valiant Comm #Valiant Communications.
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
