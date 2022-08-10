Valiant Comm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 101.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in June 2022 up 101.35% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 147.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 105.75 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.02% returns over the last 6 months and 57.95% over the last 12 months.