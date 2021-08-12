Valiant Comm Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, down 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in June 2021 down 6.95% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021 up 12.38% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 64.10 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)