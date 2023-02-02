 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Valiant Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, up 172.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 172.33% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 150.78% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 218.6% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Valiant Communications.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.03 7.87 3.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.03 7.87 3.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.39 4.20 1.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.28 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 -0.60 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.35 1.48 1.74
Depreciation 0.48 0.52 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.72 1.48 1.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.01 0.50 -1.88
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.05 0.54 -1.80
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.04 0.53 -1.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.04 0.53 -1.81
Tax 0.30 0.16 -0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.74 0.37 -1.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.74 0.37 -1.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.74 0.37 -1.45
Equity Share Capital 7.22 7.22 7.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.52 -2.01
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.52 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.52 -2.01
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.52 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited