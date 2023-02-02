English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Valiant Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, up 172.33% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 172.33% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 150.78% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 218.6% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    Valiant Communications.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.037.873.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.037.873.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.394.201.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.280.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.600.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.351.481.74
    Depreciation0.480.520.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.721.481.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.50-1.88
    Other Income0.030.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.050.54-1.80
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.040.53-1.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.040.53-1.81
    Tax0.300.16-0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.740.37-1.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.740.37-1.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.740.37-1.45
    Equity Share Capital7.227.227.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.52-2.01
    Diluted EPS1.020.52-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.52-2.01
    Diluted EPS1.020.52-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited