Valiant Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, up 172.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 172.33% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 150.78% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 218.6% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2021.

Read More