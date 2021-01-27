Valiant Comm Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore, up 54.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore in December 2020 up 54.77% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 355.41% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2020 up 1621.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2019.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 70.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 136.49% returns over the last 6 months and 147.79% over the last 12 months.