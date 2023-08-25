English
    Valecha Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 10.57% Y-o-Y

    August 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in June 2023 down 10.57% from Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 306.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 453.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Valecha Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5210.9514.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5210.9514.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.7725.0412.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.010.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.841.151.54
    Depreciation0.130.140.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.671.100.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.89-16.47-1.25
    Other Income0.211.640.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.68-14.83-0.41
    Interest0.070.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.75-14.91-0.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.75-14.91-0.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.75-14.91-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.75-14.91-0.43
    Equity Share Capital22.5322.5322.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-6.62-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.78-6.62-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-6.62-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.78-6.62-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

