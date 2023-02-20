English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Valecha Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore, down 27.01% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore in December 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 51.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 725% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)

    Valecha Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.2727.8551.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.2727.8551.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.7827.51--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.191.37
    Depreciation0.140.130.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.001.1949.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-2.17-0.39
    Other Income0.440.690.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.74-1.480.13
    Interest0.010.080.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.75-1.560.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.75-1.560.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.75-1.560.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.75-1.560.12
    Equity Share Capital22.5322.5322.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.690.05
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.690.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.690.05
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.690.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Valecha Engg #Valecha Engineering
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm