Valecha Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore, down 27.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore in December 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 51.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 725% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)
|Valecha Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.27
|27.85
|51.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.27
|27.85
|51.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.78
|27.51
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.19
|1.37
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|1.19
|49.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-2.17
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.69
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-1.48
|0.13
|Interest
|0.01
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-1.56
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.75
|-1.56
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|-1.56
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|-1.56
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|22.53
|22.53
|22.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited