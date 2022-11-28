 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Valecha Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in September 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2022 down 44.57% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.01% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)

Valecha Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.70 19.30 68.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.70 19.30 68.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.52 12.94 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.02 0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.38 1.72 1.52
Depreciation 6.01 6.00 5.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.22 2.44 66.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.43 -3.82 -6.48
Other Income 0.70 0.84 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.73 -2.98 -5.56
Interest 52.68 33.86 34.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -57.41 -36.84 -40.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -57.41 -36.84 -40.36
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -57.41 -36.84 -40.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -57.41 -36.84 -40.36
Minority Interest 22.15 14.33 14.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -35.26 -22.51 -25.82
Equity Share Capital 22.53 22.53 22.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.48 -16.35 -17.91
Diluted EPS -25.48 -- -17.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.48 -16.35 -17.91
Diluted EPS -25.48 -- -17.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 28, 2022