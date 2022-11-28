Valecha Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in September 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2022 down 44.57% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.01% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.
|
|Valecha Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.70
|19.30
|68.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.70
|19.30
|68.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.52
|12.94
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.02
|0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.72
|1.52
|Depreciation
|6.01
|6.00
|5.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.22
|2.44
|66.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.43
|-3.82
|-6.48
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.84
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.73
|-2.98
|-5.56
|Interest
|52.68
|33.86
|34.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.41
|-36.84
|-40.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.41
|-36.84
|-40.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.41
|-36.84
|-40.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.41
|-36.84
|-40.36
|Minority Interest
|22.15
|14.33
|14.54
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.26
|-22.51
|-25.82
|Equity Share Capital
|22.53
|22.53
|22.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.48
|-16.35
|-17.91
|Diluted EPS
|-25.48
|--
|-17.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.48
|-16.35
|-17.91
|Diluted EPS
|-25.48
|--
|-17.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
