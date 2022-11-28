Valecha Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in September 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2022 down 44.57% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.01% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

