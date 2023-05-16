Vaksons Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 90.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 90.65% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 23.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Vaksons Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Vaksons Auto shares closed at 17.19 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.