Vaksons Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 37.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 37.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Vaksons Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Vaksons Auto shares closed at 17.01 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.23% returns over the last 6 months and 35.75% over the last 12 months.