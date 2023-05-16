English
    Vaksons Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 90.65% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaksons Automobiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 90.65% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Vaksons Auto shares closed at 17.19 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.

    Vaksons Automobiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.02--0.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.02--0.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.000.01
    Depreciation0.020.020.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.020.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.04-0.07
    Other Income0.10--0.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.040.05
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.040.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.040.04
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.040.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.040.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.01-0.040.04
    Equity Share Capital10.5210.5210.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

