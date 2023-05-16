Vaksons Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 90.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 90.65% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Vaksons Auto shares closed at 17.19 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.