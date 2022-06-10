Vaksons Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 88.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 88.98% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 104.75% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 117.24% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

Vaksons Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

Vaksons Auto shares closed at 13.79 on June 09, 2022 (BSE)