    Vaksons Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 37.24% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaksons Automobiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 37.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 1525% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Vaksons Auto shares closed at 17.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and 35.67% over the last 12 months.

    Vaksons Automobiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.020.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.020.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.00
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.100.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.100.00
    Other Income--0.10--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.00
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    Tax--0.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.010.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.01-0.010.00
    Equity Share Capital10.5210.5210.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01--
    Diluted EPS---0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01--
    Diluted EPS---0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading #Vaksons Auto #Vaksons Automobiles
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

