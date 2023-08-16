Vaksons Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 37.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 37.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 1525% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Vaksons Auto shares closed at 17.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and 35.67% over the last 12 months.