Vakrangee Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.00 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.00 crore in September 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 186.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2022 down 77.74% from Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.51 crore in September 2022 down 67.37% from Rs. 35.27 crore in September 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 33.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.52% returns over the last 6 months and -17.50% over the last 12 months.