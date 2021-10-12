Vakrangee Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 186.04 crore, up 285.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.04 crore in September 2021 up 285.14% from Rs. 48.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2021 up 132.55% from Rs. 10.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.27 crore in September 2021 up 93.26% from Rs. 18.25 crore in September 2020.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

Vakrangee shares closed at 44.00 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and 49.41% over the last 12 months.