Vakrangee Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 283.59 crore, down 81.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 283.59 crore in September 2018 down 81.16% from Rs. 1,505.17 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 down 99.56% from Rs. 188.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2018 down 98.24% from Rs. 286.88 crore in September 2017.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.56 in September 2017.

Vakrangee shares closed at 27.35 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -72.64% returns over the last 6 months and -89.84% over the last 12 months.