Vakrangee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.92 crore, down 77.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.92 crore in March 2023 down 77.24% from Rs. 188.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 98.51% from Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 down 86.37% from Rs. 40.27 crore in March 2022.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Vakrangee shares closed at 17.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -42.50% returns over the last 6 months and -38.72% over the last 12 months.