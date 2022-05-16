Vakrangee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore, up 137.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore in March 2022 up 137.22% from Rs. 79.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2022 up 62.75% from Rs. 17.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.27 crore in March 2022 up 57.67% from Rs. 25.54 crore in March 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 31.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -37.56% over the last 12 months.