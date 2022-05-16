 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vakrangee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore, up 137.22% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore in March 2022 up 137.22% from Rs. 79.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2022 up 62.75% from Rs. 17.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.27 crore in March 2022 up 57.67% from Rs. 25.54 crore in March 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 31.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -37.56% over the last 12 months.

Vakrangee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.59 186.59 79.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.59 186.59 79.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 145.29 140.20 52.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.57 2.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -2.76 1.89 3.06
Depreciation 3.97 4.03 2.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.00 4.50 12.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.21 35.41 6.22
Other Income 1.09 0.19 17.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.30 35.59 23.44
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.30 35.59 23.44
Exceptional Items -0.33 -1.36 --
P/L Before Tax 35.98 34.23 23.44
Tax 7.15 7.64 5.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.82 26.59 17.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.82 26.59 17.71
Equity Share Capital 105.95 105.94 105.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.25 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.25 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.25 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.25 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
