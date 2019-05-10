Vakrangee Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore, down 95.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore in March 2019 down 95.23% from Rs. 1,835.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2019 down 92.32% from Rs. 71.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2019 down 83.98% from Rs. 109.99 crore in March 2018.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2018.

Vakrangee shares closed at 58.45 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 140.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.