Vakrangee Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.07 crore, up 194.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.07 crore in June 2021 up 194.7% from Rs. 44.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.17 crore in June 2021 up 119.12% from Rs. 9.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.86 crore in June 2021 up 77.95% from Rs. 16.78 crore in June 2020.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Vakrangee shares closed at 37.45 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -35.21% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.