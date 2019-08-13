Vakrangee Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, down 88.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in June 2019 down 88.9% from Rs. 996.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2019 down 50.17% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.08 crore in June 2019 down 28.36% from Rs. 23.84 crore in June 2018.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.

Vakrangee shares closed at 35.65 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.60% returns over the last 6 months and -44.98% over the last 12 months.