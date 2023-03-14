English
    Vakrangee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore, up 30.48% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.48% from Rs. 186.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 down 87.61% from Rs. 39.62 crore in December 2021.

    Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.

    Vakrangee shares closed at 20.85 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.97% returns over the last 6 months and -34.02% over the last 12 months.

    Vakrangee
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations243.47226.00186.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations243.47226.00186.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods227.16204.79140.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.310.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.385.521.89
    Depreciation4.014.194.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.244.994.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.456.2035.41
    Other Income0.451.120.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.907.3235.59
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.907.3235.59
    Exceptional Items-----1.36
    P/L Before Tax0.907.3234.23
    Tax0.882.037.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.025.2926.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.025.2926.59
    Equity Share Capital105.95105.95105.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.050.25
    Diluted EPS--0.050.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.050.25
    Diluted EPS--0.050.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vakrangee
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am