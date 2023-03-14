Vakrangee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore, up 30.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.48% from Rs. 186.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 down 87.61% from Rs. 39.62 crore in December 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 20.85 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.97% returns over the last 6 months and -34.02% over the last 12 months.