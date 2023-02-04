 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vakrangee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore, up 30.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.48% from Rs. 186.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 down 87.61% from Rs. 39.62 crore in December 2021.

Vakrangee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 243.47 226.00 186.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 243.47 226.00 186.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 227.16 204.79 140.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 0.31 0.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.38 5.52 1.89
Depreciation 4.01 4.19 4.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.24 4.99 4.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 6.20 35.41
Other Income 0.45 1.12 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.90 7.32 35.59
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.90 7.32 35.59
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.36
P/L Before Tax 0.90 7.32 34.23
Tax 0.88 2.03 7.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 5.29 26.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 5.29 26.59
Equity Share Capital 105.95 105.95 105.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.05 0.25
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.05 0.25
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited