Vakrangee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore, up 30.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.48% from Rs. 186.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 down 87.61% from Rs. 39.62 crore in December 2021.