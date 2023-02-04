English
    Vakrangee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore, up 30.48% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 243.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.48% from Rs. 186.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 down 87.61% from Rs. 39.62 crore in December 2021.

    Vakrangee
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations243.47226.00186.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations243.47226.00186.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods227.16204.79140.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.310.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.385.521.89
    Depreciation4.014.194.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.244.994.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.456.2035.41
    Other Income0.451.120.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.907.3235.59
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.907.3235.59
    Exceptional Items-----1.36
    P/L Before Tax0.907.3234.23
    Tax0.882.037.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.025.2926.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.025.2926.59
    Equity Share Capital105.95105.95105.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.050.25
    Diluted EPS--0.050.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.050.25
    Diluted EPS--0.050.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited