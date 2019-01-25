Vakrangee Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.46 crore, down 95.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.46 crore in December 2018 down 95.29% from Rs. 1,750.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018 down 99.58% from Rs. 236.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2018 down 99.28% from Rs. 354.28 crore in December 2017.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2017.

Vakrangee shares closed at 44.70 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months and -91.12% over the last 12 months.