Vakrangee Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.23 crore, down 53.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.23 crore in September 2020 down 53.75% from Rs. 151.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.31 crore in September 2020 up 22.44% from Rs. 10.87 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2020 up 9.78% from Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2019.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2019.

Vakrangee shares closed at 27.00 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.23% over the last 12 months.