Vakrangee Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore, down 49.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore in September 2019 down 49.12% from Rs. 298.46 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.87 crore in September 2019 up 460.03% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2019 up 183.77% from Rs. 7.21 crore in September 2018.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2018.

Vakrangee shares closed at 39.95 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and 61.74% over the last 12 months.