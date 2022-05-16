 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vakrangee Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.81 crore, up 105.02% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

Net Sales at Rs 208.81 crore in March 2022 up 105.02% from Rs. 101.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in March 2022 up 44.87% from Rs. 20.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2022 up 41.73% from Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 31.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -37.56% over the last 12 months.

Vakrangee
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 208.81 208.67 101.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 208.81 208.67 101.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 162.68 158.10 71.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.57 2.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -2.27 2.26 3.45
Depreciation 3.97 4.03 2.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.97 4.92 12.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.60 38.79 9.91
Other Income 1.49 0.54 17.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.08 39.33 27.56
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.08 39.33 27.56
Exceptional Items -0.33 -1.36 --
P/L Before Tax 37.76 37.97 27.56
Tax 7.64 8.64 6.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.12 29.33 20.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.12 29.33 20.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.12 29.33 20.79
Equity Share Capital 105.95 105.94 105.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.28 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.28 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.28 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.28 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vakrangee
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.