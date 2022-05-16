Vakrangee Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.81 crore, up 105.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.81 crore in March 2022 up 105.02% from Rs. 101.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in March 2022 up 44.87% from Rs. 20.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2022 up 41.73% from Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 31.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -37.56% over the last 12 months.