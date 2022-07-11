Vakrangee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore in June 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 154.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 80.6% from Rs. 23.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022 down 69.4% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 26.20 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months and -36.10% over the last 12 months.