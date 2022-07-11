 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vakrangee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore in June 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 154.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 80.6% from Rs. 23.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022 down 69.4% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2021.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Vakrangee shares closed at 26.20 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months and -36.10% over the last 12 months.

Vakrangee
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.03 208.81 154.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 226.03 208.81 154.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 204.65 162.68 111.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.13 0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.19 -2.27 7.10
Depreciation 3.93 3.97 3.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.63 7.97 2.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.63 36.60 29.13
Other Income 1.86 1.49 1.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.50 38.08 30.54
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.50 38.08 30.54
Exceptional Items -- -0.33 --
P/L Before Tax 6.50 37.76 30.54
Tax 1.97 7.64 7.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.53 30.12 23.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.53 30.12 23.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.53 30.12 23.33
Equity Share Capital 105.95 105.95 105.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.28 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.28 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.28 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.28 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vakrangee
first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.