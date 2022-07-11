English
    Vakrangee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

    July 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore in June 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 154.02 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 80.6% from Rs. 23.33 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022 down 69.4% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2021.

    Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

    Vakrangee shares closed at 26.20 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months and -36.10% over the last 12 months.

    Vakrangee
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.03208.81154.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.03208.81154.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods204.65162.68111.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.130.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.19-2.277.10
    Depreciation3.933.973.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.637.972.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6336.6029.13
    Other Income1.861.491.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5038.0830.54
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.5038.0830.54
    Exceptional Items---0.33--
    P/L Before Tax6.5037.7630.54
    Tax1.977.647.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.5330.1223.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.5330.1223.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.5330.1223.33
    Equity Share Capital105.95105.95105.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.280.22
    Diluted EPS0.040.280.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.280.22
    Diluted EPS0.040.280.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vakrangee
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.