Vakrangee Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 126.78 crore, down 87.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.78 crore in June 2019 down 87.47% from Rs. 1,011.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2019 down 40.46% from Rs. 13.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.26 crore in June 2019 down 23.27% from Rs. 25.10 crore in June 2018.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.

Vakrangee shares closed at 35.65 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.60% returns over the last 6 months and -44.98% over the last 12 months.