Vakrangee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.73 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.73 crore in December 2022 up 20.16% from Rs. 208.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 98.81% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2022 down 87.92% from Rs. 43.36 crore in December 2021.