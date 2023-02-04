 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vakrangee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.73 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.73 crore in December 2022 up 20.16% from Rs. 208.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 98.81% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2022 down 87.92% from Rs. 43.36 crore in December 2021.

Vakrangee
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.73 234.07 208.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.73 234.07 208.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 234.04 212.41 158.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 0.31 0.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.12 6.33 2.26
Depreciation 4.01 4.19 4.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.41 5.39 4.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.91 5.45 38.79
Other Income 0.32 1.36 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.23 6.81 39.33
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.23 6.81 39.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.36
P/L Before Tax 1.23 6.81 37.97
Tax 0.88 1.99 8.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.35 4.82 29.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.35 4.82 29.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.35 4.82 29.33
Equity Share Capital 105.95 105.95 105.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.05 0.28
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.05 0.28
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited