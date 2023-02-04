English
    Vakrangee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.73 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.73 crore in December 2022 up 20.16% from Rs. 208.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 98.81% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2022 down 87.92% from Rs. 43.36 crore in December 2021.

    Vakrangee
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.73234.07208.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.73234.07208.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods234.04212.41158.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.310.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.126.332.26
    Depreciation4.014.194.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.415.394.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.915.4538.79
    Other Income0.321.360.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.236.8139.33
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.236.8139.33
    Exceptional Items-----1.36
    P/L Before Tax1.236.8137.97
    Tax0.881.998.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.354.8229.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.354.8229.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.354.8229.33
    Equity Share Capital105.95105.95105.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.050.28
    Diluted EPS--0.050.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.050.28
    Diluted EPS--0.050.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited