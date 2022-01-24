Vakrangee Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.67 crore, up 180.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.67 crore in December 2021 up 180.61% from Rs. 74.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021 up 74.62% from Rs. 16.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.36 crore in December 2021 up 72.82% from Rs. 25.09 crore in December 2020.

Vakrangee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Vakrangee shares closed at 40.55 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.85% over the last 12 months.