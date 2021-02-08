Vakrangee Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.36 crore, down 62.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.36 crore in December 2020 down 62.67% from Rs. 199.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.80 crore in December 2020 down 21.65% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.09 crore in December 2020 down 16.06% from Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2019.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Vakrangee shares closed at 54.55 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.47% returns over the last 6 months and 23.70% over the last 12 months.