Vaishali Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore in March 2023 up 3.27% from Rs. 25.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 114.74% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 8.39% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.