Vaishali Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaishali Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore in March 2023 up 3.27% from Rs. 25.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 114.74% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 8.39% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.
|Vaishali Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.24
|20.09
|21.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|3.85
|Total Income From Operations
|26.24
|20.09
|25.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.13
|15.81
|22.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|-0.68
|0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.53
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.12
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.88
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|3.44
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.53
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|3.97
|1.28
|Interest
|0.54
|0.42
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|3.55
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|3.55
|0.63
|Tax
|0.19
|0.89
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|2.66
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|2.66
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|10.55
|10.55
|10.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|2.52
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|2.52
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|2.52
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|2.52
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited