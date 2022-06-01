 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vaishali Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore, up 34.56% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaishali Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore in March 2022 up 34.56% from Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 114% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 281.01% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2021.

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 80.65 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.03% returns over the last 6 months and 123.10% over the last 12 months.

Vaishali Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.56 22.18 17.73
Other Operating Income 3.85 0.10 1.15
Total Income From Operations 25.41 22.28 18.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.29 18.20 17.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.87 -0.58 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.49 0.49
Depreciation 0.15 0.10 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.77 1.68 2.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.73 2.39 -1.47
Other Income 0.55 0.31 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.28 2.69 -0.90
Interest 0.65 0.55 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.63 2.14 -1.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.63 2.14 -1.97
Tax 0.43 0.54 -0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.20 1.61 -1.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.20 1.61 -1.45
Equity Share Capital 10.55 10.55 10.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 1.52 -1.37
Diluted EPS 0.19 1.52 -1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 1.52 -1.37
Diluted EPS 0.19 1.52 -1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:10 pm
