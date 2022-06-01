Vaishali Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore, up 34.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore in March 2022 up 34.56% from Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 114% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 281.01% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2021.

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 80.65 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.03% returns over the last 6 months and 123.10% over the last 12 months.