Vaishali Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore, down 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore in March 2021 down 10.71% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021 down 81.96% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021 down 1216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 40.40 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.61% returns over the last 6 months and -12.65% over the last 12 months.