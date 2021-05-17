Vaishali Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore, down 10.71% Y-o-Y
May 17, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaishali Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore in March 2021 down 10.71% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021 down 81.96% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021 down 1216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 40.40 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.61% returns over the last 6 months and -12.65% over the last 12 months.
|Vaishali Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.73
|21.27
|21.13
|Other Operating Income
|1.15
|0.03
|0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|18.88
|21.30
|21.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.37
|18.10
|18.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.36
|-0.45
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.45
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.03
|0.49
|4.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.47
|2.59
|-1.64
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.32
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|2.91
|-0.32
|Interest
|1.07
|0.59
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|2.33
|-1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|2.33
|-1.05
|Tax
|-0.52
|0.60
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|1.72
|-0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|1.72
|-0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|10.55
|10.55
|10.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|10.84
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|1.63
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|1.63
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|1.63
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|1.63
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited