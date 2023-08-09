Vaishali Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in June 2023 up 31.85% from Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 up 1.52% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2022.

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 136.90 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 60.87% over the last 12 months.