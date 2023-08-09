English
    Vaishali Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaishali Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in June 2023 up 31.85% from Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 up 1.52% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

    Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2022.

    Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 136.90 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 60.87% over the last 12 months.

    Vaishali Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4226.249.66
    Other Operating Income----0.52
    Total Income From Operations13.4226.2410.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.1424.136.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.78-0.310.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.500.50
    Depreciation0.120.150.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.651.130.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.190.632.11
    Other Income0.360.530.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.551.162.54
    Interest0.430.540.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.120.622.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.120.622.01
    Tax0.530.190.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.590.441.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.590.441.51
    Equity Share Capital10.6010.5510.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.500.411.43
    Diluted EPS1.410.411.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.500.411.43
    Diluted EPS1.410.411.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

