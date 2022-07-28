Vaishali Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 23.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in June 2022 up 23.1% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022 up 86.13% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022 up 43.72% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2021.

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 88.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 136.96% returns over the last 6 months and 123.73% over the last 12 months.