Vaishali Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaishali Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore in December 2021 up 4.63% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021 down 6.64% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021 down 7.62% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2020.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2020.

Vaishali Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations22.1819.6621.27
Other Operating Income0.100.200.03
Total Income From Operations22.2819.8621.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods18.2016.7618.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.58-0.32-0.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.490.590.45
Depreciation0.100.100.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.680.620.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.392.112.59
Other Income0.310.360.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.692.482.91
Interest0.550.610.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.141.872.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.141.872.33
Tax0.540.470.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.611.401.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.611.401.72
Equity Share Capital10.5510.5510.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.521.331.63
Diluted EPS1.521.331.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.521.331.63
Diluted EPS1.521.331.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 27, 2022 02:52 pm
