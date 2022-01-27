Vaishali Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore in December 2021 up 4.63% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021 down 6.64% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021 down 7.62% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2020.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2020.