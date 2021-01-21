Vaishali Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.30 crore, up 105.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.30 crore in December 2020 up 105.6% from Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020 up 604.38% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2020 up 211.34% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2019.

Vaishali Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 53.35 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and 6.38% over the last 12 months.