Vaibhav Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore, down 25.45% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore in September 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 121.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.09 crore in September 2022 down 14.72% from Rs. 44.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.45 crore in September 2022 down 19.9% from Rs. 50.50 crore in September 2021.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in September 2021.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 342.05 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.33% over the last 12 months.

Vaibhav Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.43 108.26 121.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.43 108.26 121.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.10 66.24 68.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.23 3.68 9.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.84 -2.93 -2.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.15 14.92 14.67
Depreciation 1.80 1.80 1.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 9.01
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.18 19.16 12.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 5.39 7.87
Other Income 38.83 3.05 41.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.65 8.44 48.92
Interest 0.93 0.59 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.72 7.85 48.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.72 7.85 48.26
Tax -0.37 2.48 3.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.09 5.36 44.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.09 5.36 44.66
Equity Share Capital 32.91 32.81 32.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 0.33 2.96
Diluted EPS 2.28 0.32 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 0.33 2.96
Diluted EPS 2.28 0.32 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 12:00 pm
