    Vaibhav Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore, down 25.45% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore in September 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 121.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.09 crore in September 2022 down 14.72% from Rs. 44.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.45 crore in September 2022 down 19.9% from Rs. 50.50 crore in September 2021.

    Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in September 2021.

    Vaibhav Global shares closed at 342.05 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.33% over the last 12 months.

    Vaibhav Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.43108.26121.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.43108.26121.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.1066.2468.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.233.689.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.84-2.93-2.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1514.9214.67
    Depreciation1.801.801.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----9.01
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1819.1612.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.185.397.87
    Other Income38.833.0541.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.658.4448.92
    Interest0.930.590.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.727.8548.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.727.8548.26
    Tax-0.372.483.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.095.3644.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.095.3644.66
    Equity Share Capital32.9132.8132.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.320.332.96
    Diluted EPS2.280.322.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.310.332.96
    Diluted EPS2.280.322.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 12:00 pm
